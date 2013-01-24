HeartStart XL+

|Type
|
|Dimensions
|
|Capacity
|
-
With a new fully charged battery, at 20 °C (68 °F) one of the following: At least 3 hours of monitoring (ECG and SpO2 monitored continuously and NBP sampled every 15 minutes) followed by 20 full-energy charge/shocks. OR at least two hours of pacing (180ppm at 140mA with 40 msec pulse width) while monitoring (ECG and SpO2 monitored continuously and NBP sampled every 15 minutes) followed by 20 full-energy charge/shocks; OR at least 175 full energy charge/shocks
|Weight
|
|Charge time device off
|
|Life
|
|Battery indicators
|
-
Battery gauge on battery, capacity indicator on display, power indicators on front of device; flashing RFU indicator, chirp and Low Battery messages on the display for low battery condition. When a low battery message first appears there is still enough energy for at least 10 minutes of monitoring and 6 maximum energy discharges
|Battery storage
|