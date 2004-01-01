Search terms

Ingenia 1.5T Circular Edition

Refurbished 1.5T MR System

Put quality first with Philips Ingenia 1.5T MRI system. Digital clarity and speed¹ help clinicians diagnose with confidence, explore new applications, and work productively. Great patient reviews build your image in the community. All supported by our commitment to helping you grow.

Advanced functionality for neuro, onco, and cardiac applications keeps you at the head of the curve.

Advanced functionality for neuro, onco, and cardiac applications keeps you at the head of the curve.

Advanced functionality for neuro, onco, and cardiac applications keeps you at the head of the curve.
Get the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system to enhance comfort and workflow for challenging patients.

Get the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system to enhance comfort and workflow for challenging patients.

Up to 40% higher SNR² enhances confidence for every exam with dStream digital broadband technology.

Up to 40% higher SNR² enhances confidence for every exam with dStream digital broadband technology.

ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

iPatient controls patient variability with patient-adaptive imaging that improves throughput by up to 30%.³

iPatient controls patient variability with patient-adaptive imaging that improves throughput by up to 30%.³

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Work smart from the start

MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price**** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

Advanced functionality for neuro, onco, and cardiac applications keeps you at the head of the curve.

Advanced functionality for neuro, onco, and cardiac applications keeps you at the head of the curve.

Get the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system to enhance comfort and workflow for challenging patients.

Get the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system to enhance comfort and workflow for challenging patients.

Up to 40% higher SNR² enhances confidence for every exam with dStream digital broadband technology.

Up to 40% higher SNR² enhances confidence for every exam with dStream digital broadband technology.

ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

iPatient controls patient variability with patient-adaptive imaging that improves throughput by up to 30%.³

iPatient controls patient variability with patient-adaptive imaging that improves throughput by up to 30%.³

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Work smart from the start

MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price**** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

  • ¹, ² Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system
  • ³. Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, iPatient enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil positioning and patient setup time
  • ⁴. Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller
  • **** Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
  • 11. Compared to a workstation
  • 12. According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group

