Our BV Vectra mobile C-arm system is intuitive to operate. Its high quality images support you in providing excellent care. This compact system is dedicated to orthopedic surgical procedures, including trauma, spine, and pain management.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar)
Tel: +96638870227
Hotline: +966 1 462 8 060
Philips Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
Tel: +966 2 610 5505
Hotline: +96638870227
Philips Saudi Arabia (Riyadh)
Tel: +96614628060
Hotline: 800 124 0098
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
