Snuggle Up

The SnuggleUp is a soft, cozy support that helps provide proper positioning and physiological stability for preterm and ill babies. Once settled in the SnuggleUp, the baby can be weighed, moved, examined or transported.
During admissions, procedures, and transport, or when laundry facilities are not available, disposable SnuggleUps are ideal. They are made of soft, polyester, non-woven, non-flammable material. Disposable SnuggleUps are available with or without hook and loop closures on the adjustable wraps to keep arms and legs properly positioned and/or out of the way during admission or procedures.
Comfortable design gently maintains baby's position
The padded foot roll and the soft, adjustable straps allow movement while gently maintaining appropriate positioning and flexion.
Cloth style SnuggleUp is reusable
The original, cloth-style SnuggleUps are made of soft, washable, cotton/polyester interlock knit that can be washed and reused.
