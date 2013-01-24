Patient Cable ECG 5 lead Grabber IEC + SpO2, SPU

MX40 Patient Cable consists of 5-wire ECG lead set with integrated SpO2 cable / finger wrap sensor for patients (≥ 20 kg). Grabber leads, IEC color coded (white mono color lead wires). Single Patient Use. Cable length: ECG = 85 cm (33.5 ”) , SpO2 = 2m (6,5 ft) 1 Sales unit= 20 patient cables.