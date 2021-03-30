FuturePad FPZ10-A

The FuturePAD 10“ is a full-rugged (Octa-Core) Android tablet PC IP67 with a 10 “ FHD high resolution display. 1920x1200 Connectivity: it comes with 2x USB3.0 / Micro-HDMI / USB-C for fast-charging. A special cable clip fixes the connection cable of the transducer firmly to the tablet. optionally available kickstand enables the tablet to be set up vertically and horizontally at a stepless angle. best user experience with the Lumify and the FuturePAD FPZ10-A9.
The connection cable can be securely attached to the tablet with the Lumify Cable Clip. Focus on the Lumify application. The connection cable remains securely in the USB port.
With the hand strap, the tablet can be securely held with one hand in any position and situation.
The perfect mount in any environment - the kickstand for the FuturePAD
With the desktop docking, the FuturePAD can be charged, connected to a network and external devices can be used via USB or RS232. An external monitor can also be operated with an optional HDMI adapter via USB. The exchangeable battery can easily be charged in the docking station.
Active stylus pen
