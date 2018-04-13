Search terms
The tools you need for minimally invasive procedures are yours with this biplane fixed X-ray system. Exceptional visualization of cardiac anatomy during examinations.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Philips Flat Detector technology delivers exceptional image quality
Xper Settings to streamline procedures
Allura 3D-RA enhances visualization
Allura 3D-CA for superb insight into tortuous vasculature
Biplane design enhances visualization of cardiac anatomy
Dedicated settings provide efficient operation
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
View product
View product
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand