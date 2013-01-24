Home
SureSigns Vital signs monitor

SureSigns VS4

Vital signs monitor

Expand vital signs monitoring with Philips SureSigns VS4. Respond to changing patient conditions by choosing between frequent vitals and spot check mode. Prompt urgent action with QuickAlerts and simplify workflow with QuickCapture and QuickCheck tools.

SureSigns VS4
Dimensions
  • 26 (10.2) x 22 (8.6) x 14.5 (5.7) Cm/in.
Weight
  • 3.1 (6.9) – exluding optional recorder Kg/lb
Screen
  • 8.4 inch SVGA TFT-AM LCD display, 800 active pixels/line; resolution: 600 active lines/frame; viewing angle ±60 degrees
Stepwise deflation pressure (Adult)
  • Diastolic: 10-245 (1.3-32.7); Systolic: 30-270 (4.0-36.0); MAP: 20-255 (2.7-34.0) mmHg/kPa
Stepwise deflation pressure (Pediatric)
  • Systolic: 30-180 (4.0-24.0); Diastolic: 10-150 (1.3-20.0); MAP: 20-160 (2.7-21.3) mmHg/kPa
Stepwise deflation pressure (Neonatal)
  • Systolic: 30-130 (4.0-17.0); Diastolic: 10-100 (1.3-13.3); MAP: 20-120 (2.7-16.0) mmHg/kPa
NBP measurement accuracy
  • Maximum standard deviation: 8 mmHg; Maximum mean error: ±5mmHg
Subsequent cuff inflation (in NBP interval mode only)
  • The subsequent inflation pressure is determined automatically, depending on the previous measurement and patient type
SpO2 measurement range
  • 0-100%; pulse rate measurement range 30-300 pbm. Accuracy depends on sensor
SpO2
  • Meets EN ISO 9919 standard
Welch Allyn Predictive Temperature
  • Probe Sites: Oral, rectal, axillary; Range 26.7-43.3°C (80-110°F); Accuracy ±0.1°C (±0.2°F) in monitoring mode
Covidien Tympanic Temperature
  • Equivalency modes: ear (no adjustment), oral (adjusted from ear), core (adjusted from ear), rectal (adjusted from ear)
Covidien Tympanic Temperature
  • Range: 33°C-42°C (91.4°F-107.6°F) s
  • Accuracy (overall range): ±0.2°C (±0.4°F) s
  • Measurement response time: ≤2 s
Battery
  • Lithium ion: 10.8-11.1V (with a “202” form factor)
Data Output
  • HL7 format, via Ethernet port; serial data
Patient type
  • Adult, pediatric, neonatal
