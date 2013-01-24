Search terms
Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels.
nSIGHT Imaging
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
MFI HD
24" HD MAX display
XRES Pro, the next-generation image processing
MicroFlow Imaging
PureWave & xMATRIX transducer technology
xMATRIX transducers, powerful and versatile
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Powerful system security - protecting sensitive patient data
Elastography
