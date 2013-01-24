iU22 xMATRIX

Search terms
The iU22 ultrasound system gives you exceptional image quality, ease of use, automatic quantification, and throughput to help you address the challenges you face in your vascular lab.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Superb performance helps meet diagnostic challenges
Auto Doppler speeds up exams
Plaque Quantification Tool allows you to quantifiy cardiovascular risk
Excellent abdominal exams even for challenging patients
SmartExam Guided Workflow increases consistency
High Q real-time tracking adds measurements to reports
Superb TCD performance to visualize color flow
iScan one button push for an enhanced image
Automated IMT measurements helps the clinican assess cardiovascular disease
Exceptional surgical visualization for real-time assessment
iFocus Intelligent Focusing Technology for extraordinary detail
iOPTIMIZE Intelligent Optimization saves time
