iU22 Ultrasound system

iU22 xMATRIX

Ultrasound system

The iU22 ultrasound system gives you exceptional image quality, ease of use, automatic quantification, and throughput to help you address the challenges you face in your vascular lab.

Features
Superb performance

Superb performance helps meet diagnostic challenges

The L9-3 transducer provides superb vascular performance across a wide variety of patient sizes and applications, from carotid to lower extremity exams. Its high performance color flow and pulsed Doppler offer exceptional evaluation of blood flow, helping you meet your diagnostic needs.
Auto Doppler

Auto Doppler speeds up exams

Auto Doppler automates the most repetitive manual controls, speeding and standardizing vascular exams by offering automatic spectral Doppler optimization, auto angle correction, and auto color optimization, as well as auto sample volume placement in the area of greatest color flow signal.
Plaque Quantification Tool

Plaque Quantification Tool allows you to quantifiy cardiovascular risk

The Philips Vascular Plaque Quantification tool non-invasively uses 3D technology to automatically visualize and quantify the overall volume of vascular plaque in the carotid artery, which may help determine an increased risk for stroke or vascular disease.
Excellent abdominal exams

Excellent abdominal exams even for challenging patients

With the C5-1 PureWave transducer, imaging larger patients results in exceptional penetration and quality of Doppler and image resolution. The C5-1 provides superb performance for virtually all your patients, from those who are easy to image to those more technically challenging.
SmartExam Guided Workflow

SmartExam Guided Workflow increases consistency

By automatically planning and processing application protocols, SmartExam makes designing a new type of exam easy. Perform the exam, and the iU22 remembers every step of the protocol, automatically recording required views, annotation, body markers, mode changes, and quantification. This pre-recorded exam template helps ensure consistency in future exams.
High Q real-time tracking

High Q real-time tracking adds measurements to reports

High Q provides real-time tracking of Doppler signal, automatically selecting the highest peak velocity and with the touch of a button, adding measurements to your report.
Superb TCD performance

Superb TCD performance to visualize color flow

PureWave aids transcranial Doppler ultrasound (TCD) exams. The S5-1 PureWave transducer provides both temporal and orbital access. The TCD image allows you to see color flow and place a sample volume, rather than imaging blindly.
iScan one button push

iScan one button push for an enhanced image

iSCAN one-button optimization quickly and automatically adjusts system parameters in both 2D and Doppler modes based on patient and exam types. It decreases keystrokes while providing an excellent image in each exam.
Automated IMT measurements

Automated IMT measurements helps the clinican assess cardiovascular disease

Intima Media Thickness (IMT) assessment helps assess cardiovascular disease for the efficacy of anti-atherogenic drugs.
Exceptional surgical visualization

Exceptional surgical visualization for real-time assessment

When you couple the L15-7io transducer with the iU22 ultrasound system, you have an excellent tool for real-time assessment during surgery. The design and small size of the L15-7io allows for exceptional visualization of surgical incision sites and placement directly on the vessel.
iFocus Intelligent Focusing

iFocus Intelligent Focusing Technology for extraordinary detail

iFOCUS Intelligent Focusing Technology automatically computes beam characteristics for a selected region of interest, and then provides excellent detail resolution and uniform tissue characterization.
iOPTIMIZE Intelligent Optimization

iOPTIMIZE Intelligent Optimization saves time

iOPTIMIZE Intelligent Optimization saves time by instantly adjusting system performance for different patient sizes, flow states, and clinical requirements.

