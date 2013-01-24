DynaTRIM is a fully MRI-compatible interventional device for Trans-Rectal Interventional MRI of the prostate gland. It adjusts in six directions for precision targeting and works with DynaCAD Prostate to provide less invasive, targeted guidance.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Leading edge guidance and targeting for effective biopsies
Leading edge guidance and targeting for effective biopsies
When combined with DynaCAD Prostate’s DynaLOC interventional software, the DynaTRIM biopsy system supports a targeted approach to prostate biopsies.
Highly adjustable for added accuracy
Highly adjustable for added accuracy
Multiple directional adjustments help clinicians access all areas of the prostate gland. Once adjusted, the device can be locked into position, providing added confidence to biopsy procedures.
Accommodates 18-gauge, 150mm and 175mm needles
Accommodates 18-gauge, 150mm and 175mm needles
The disposable needle guide serves as a fiducial reference marker for DynaLOC targeting software. It is compatible with 150mm and 175mm 18-gauge biopsy needles.
Support for exceptional workflow and accuracy in biopsy procedures
Support for exceptional workflow and accuracy in biopsy procedures
DynaTRIM synchronizes with DynaCAD’s DynaLOC Prostate to pin-point suspicious areas previously identified during a diagnostic prostate MRI exam. As users lock in target locations, DynaLOC displays the adjustments to make on the DynaTRIM device as well as the projected path of the biopsy needle.
Product not available for sale in all countries. Please contact your sales representative to ascertain availability in your country.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.