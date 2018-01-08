Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX

Support your clinical decisions by leveraging our imaging solutions built on proven dStream digital broadband technology, present in over 2000 installations worldwide. Accelerate patient throughput with a simplified Breeze Workflow. An intuitive user interface enhanced by highly guided and standardized examination procedures helps you perform routine MRI exams from day one. And with low installation and siting expenses, continuous uptime support and easy upgrades, you can continue to enhance your possibilities.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%¹ and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%¹ and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%¹ and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%¹ and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
Expand your clinical reach
Expand your clinical reach
Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX delivers access to a wide range
of advanced applications for brain, body, MSK,
oncology and cardiac examinations. Now you
can attract new referrals and generate additional
revenue.
Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX delivers access to a wide range
of advanced applications for brain, body, MSK,
oncology and cardiac examinations. Now you
can attract new referrals and generate additional
revenue.
Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX delivers access to a wide range
of advanced applications for brain, body, MSK,
oncology and cardiac examinations. Now you
can attract new referrals and generate additional
revenue.
Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX delivers access to a wide range
of advanced applications for brain, body, MSK,
oncology and cardiac examinations. Now you
can attract new referrals and generate additional
revenue.
Compressed SENSE accelerates 2D- and 3D scans by up to 50% with virtually equivalent image quality⁵. As a result, Ingenia Prodiva does not only accelerates sequences, but the entire patient exam. You can now consider adding patient slots to your daily schedule.
Compressed SENSE accelerates 2D- and 3D scans by up to 50% with virtually equivalent image quality⁵. As a result, Ingenia Prodiva does not only accelerates sequences, but the entire patient exam. You can now consider adding patient slots to your daily schedule.
Compressed SENSE accelerates 2D- and 3D scans by up to 50% with virtually equivalent image quality⁵. As a result, Ingenia Prodiva does not only accelerates sequences, but the entire patient exam. You can now consider adding patient slots to your daily schedule.
Compressed SENSE accelerates 2D- and 3D scans by up to 50% with virtually equivalent image quality⁵. As a result, Ingenia Prodiva does not only accelerates sequences, but the entire patient exam. You can now consider adding patient slots to your daily schedule.
To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing
room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX features a small fringe field
on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need
to make costly renovations, such as removing walls,
raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing
room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX features a small fringe field
on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need
to make costly renovations, such as removing walls,
raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing
room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX features a small fringe field
on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need
to make costly renovations, such as removing walls,
raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.
To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing
room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX features a small fringe field
on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need
to make costly renovations, such as removing walls,
raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Spend less time on patient handling and coil set
up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small
connectors and compact electronics make coil set
up fast and easy. While lightweight Breeze anterior
coils make it easy to prepare patients on the table.
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Spend less time on patient handling and coil set
up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small
connectors and compact electronics make coil set
up fast and easy. While lightweight Breeze anterior
coils make it easy to prepare patients on the table.
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Spend less time on patient handling and coil set
up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small
connectors and compact electronics make coil set
up fast and easy. While lightweight Breeze anterior
coils make it easy to prepare patients on the table.
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Spend less time on patient handling and coil set
up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small
connectors and compact electronics make coil set
up fast and easy. While lightweight Breeze anterior
coils make it easy to prepare patients on the table.
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Breeze Anterior coils are thin and flexible, and
they can be quickly and easily fitted around each
patient’s body shape for fast, efficient, comfortable
scanning.
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Breeze Anterior coils are thin and flexible, and
they can be quickly and easily fitted around each
patient’s body shape for fast, efficient, comfortable
scanning.
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Breeze Anterior coils are thin and flexible, and
they can be quickly and easily fitted around each
patient’s body shape for fast, efficient, comfortable
scanning.
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Breeze Anterior coils are thin and flexible, and
they can be quickly and easily fitted around each
patient’s body shape for fast, efficient, comfortable
scanning.
Up to 60% higher resolution
Up to 60% higher resolution
Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam - to increase diagnostic confidence. Sequences can be replaced or added to enhance critical details. A 2D sequence can be replaced with a 3D protocol to provide multiple orientations.
Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam - to increase diagnostic confidence. Sequences can be replaced or added to enhance critical details. A 2D sequence can be replaced with a 3D protocol to provide multiple orientations.
Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam - to increase diagnostic confidence. Sequences can be replaced or added to enhance critical details. A 2D sequence can be replaced with a 3D protocol to provide multiple orientations.
Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam - to increase diagnostic confidence. Sequences can be replaced or added to enhance critical details. A 2D sequence can be replaced with a 3D protocol to provide multiple orientations.
Getting up to speed is fast and easy thanks to our smart user interface. It provides simple, standard guidance to help promote greater efficiency and reproducibility for procedures. The SmartExam feature automates many of your exams to streamline workflow and enhance exam consistency.
A smart way to standardize your exams
Getting up to speed is fast and easy thanks to our smart user interface. It provides simple, standard guidance to help promote greater efficiency and reproducibility for procedures. The SmartExam feature automates many of your exams to streamline workflow and enhance exam consistency.
A smart way to standardize your exams
Getting up to speed is fast and easy thanks to our smart user interface. It provides simple, standard guidance to help promote greater efficiency and reproducibility for procedures. The SmartExam feature automates many of your exams to streamline workflow and enhance exam consistency.
Getting up to speed is fast and easy thanks to our smart user interface. It provides simple, standard guidance to help promote greater efficiency and reproducibility for procedures. The SmartExam feature automates many of your exams to streamline workflow and enhance exam consistency.
Keep transport and installation costs low
Keep transport and installation costs low
Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.
Keep transport and installation costs low
Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.
Keep transport and installation costs low
Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.
Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.
Reduce energy costs
Reduce energy costs
PowerSave technology combines efficient design with smart power management to help keep energy bills consistently low.
Reduce energy costs
PowerSave technology combines efficient design with smart power management to help keep energy bills consistently low.
Reduce energy costs
PowerSave technology combines efficient design with smart power management to help keep energy bills consistently low.
PowerSave technology combines efficient design with smart power management to help keep energy bills consistently low.
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner (the point at which people report the most stress), through completion of the scan, the Philips In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion. In a study, conducted using our in-bore solution, Herlev Gentofte University Hospital in Denmark managed to reduce the number of rescans by up to 70%⁶.
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner (the point at which people report the most stress), through completion of the scan, the Philips In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion. In a study, conducted using our in-bore solution, Herlev Gentofte University Hospital in Denmark managed to reduce the number of rescans by up to 70%⁶.
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner (the point at which people report the most stress), through completion of the scan, the Philips In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion. In a study, conducted using our in-bore solution, Herlev Gentofte University Hospital in Denmark managed to reduce the number of rescans by up to 70%⁶.
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner (the point at which people report the most stress), through completion of the scan, the Philips In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion. In a study, conducted using our in-bore solution, Herlev Gentofte University Hospital in Denmark managed to reduce the number of rescans by up to 70%⁶.
Conserve precious helium
Conserve precious helium
The HeliumSave zero-boil-off technology is designed to elimate Helium losses even in normal operation⁴ under regular scanning conditions.
Conserve precious helium
The HeliumSave zero-boil-off technology is designed to elimate Helium losses even in normal operation⁴ under regular scanning conditions.
Conserve precious helium
The HeliumSave zero-boil-off technology is designed to elimate Helium losses even in normal operation⁴ under regular scanning conditions.
The HeliumSave zero-boil-off technology is designed to elimate Helium losses even in normal operation⁴ under regular scanning conditions.
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Benefit from improved uptime with the support of Philips Customer Service. Our advanced remote service infrastructure continuously monitors, notifies and resolves system issues before they become critical to your daily routine.³
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Benefit from improved uptime with the support of Philips Customer Service. Our advanced remote service infrastructure continuously monitors, notifies and resolves system issues before they become critical to your daily routine.³
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Benefit from improved uptime with the support of Philips Customer Service. Our advanced remote service infrastructure continuously monitors, notifies and resolves system issues before they become critical to your daily routine.³
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Benefit from improved uptime with the support of Philips Customer Service. Our advanced remote service infrastructure continuously monitors, notifies and resolves system issues before they become critical to your daily routine.³
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%¹ and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%¹ and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%¹ and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%¹ and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
Expand your clinical reach
Expand your clinical reach
Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX delivers access to a wide range
of advanced applications for brain, body, MSK,
oncology and cardiac examinations. Now you
can attract new referrals and generate additional
revenue.
Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX delivers access to a wide range
of advanced applications for brain, body, MSK,
oncology and cardiac examinations. Now you
can attract new referrals and generate additional
revenue.
Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX delivers access to a wide range
of advanced applications for brain, body, MSK,
oncology and cardiac examinations. Now you
can attract new referrals and generate additional
revenue.
Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX delivers access to a wide range
of advanced applications for brain, body, MSK,
oncology and cardiac examinations. Now you
can attract new referrals and generate additional
revenue.
Compressed SENSE accelerates 2D- and 3D scans by up to 50% with virtually equivalent image quality⁵. As a result, Ingenia Prodiva does not only accelerates sequences, but the entire patient exam. You can now consider adding patient slots to your daily schedule.
Compressed SENSE accelerates 2D- and 3D scans by up to 50% with virtually equivalent image quality⁵. As a result, Ingenia Prodiva does not only accelerates sequences, but the entire patient exam. You can now consider adding patient slots to your daily schedule.
Compressed SENSE accelerates 2D- and 3D scans by up to 50% with virtually equivalent image quality⁵. As a result, Ingenia Prodiva does not only accelerates sequences, but the entire patient exam. You can now consider adding patient slots to your daily schedule.
Compressed SENSE accelerates 2D- and 3D scans by up to 50% with virtually equivalent image quality⁵. As a result, Ingenia Prodiva does not only accelerates sequences, but the entire patient exam. You can now consider adding patient slots to your daily schedule.
To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing
room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX features a small fringe field
on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need
to make costly renovations, such as removing walls,
raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing
room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX features a small fringe field
on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need
to make costly renovations, such as removing walls,
raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing
room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX features a small fringe field
on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need
to make costly renovations, such as removing walls,
raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.
To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing
room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX features a small fringe field
on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need
to make costly renovations, such as removing walls,
raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Spend less time on patient handling and coil set
up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small
connectors and compact electronics make coil set
up fast and easy. While lightweight Breeze anterior
coils make it easy to prepare patients on the table.
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Spend less time on patient handling and coil set
up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small
connectors and compact electronics make coil set
up fast and easy. While lightweight Breeze anterior
coils make it easy to prepare patients on the table.
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Spend less time on patient handling and coil set
up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small
connectors and compact electronics make coil set
up fast and easy. While lightweight Breeze anterior
coils make it easy to prepare patients on the table.
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Spend less time on patient handling and coil set
up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small
connectors and compact electronics make coil set
up fast and easy. While lightweight Breeze anterior
coils make it easy to prepare patients on the table.
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Breeze Anterior coils are thin and flexible, and
they can be quickly and easily fitted around each
patient’s body shape for fast, efficient, comfortable
scanning.
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Breeze Anterior coils are thin and flexible, and
they can be quickly and easily fitted around each
patient’s body shape for fast, efficient, comfortable
scanning.
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Breeze Anterior coils are thin and flexible, and
they can be quickly and easily fitted around each
patient’s body shape for fast, efficient, comfortable
scanning.
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape
Breeze Anterior coils are thin and flexible, and
they can be quickly and easily fitted around each
patient’s body shape for fast, efficient, comfortable
scanning.
Up to 60% higher resolution
Up to 60% higher resolution
Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam - to increase diagnostic confidence. Sequences can be replaced or added to enhance critical details. A 2D sequence can be replaced with a 3D protocol to provide multiple orientations.
Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam - to increase diagnostic confidence. Sequences can be replaced or added to enhance critical details. A 2D sequence can be replaced with a 3D protocol to provide multiple orientations.
Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam - to increase diagnostic confidence. Sequences can be replaced or added to enhance critical details. A 2D sequence can be replaced with a 3D protocol to provide multiple orientations.
Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam - to increase diagnostic confidence. Sequences can be replaced or added to enhance critical details. A 2D sequence can be replaced with a 3D protocol to provide multiple orientations.
Getting up to speed is fast and easy thanks to our smart user interface. It provides simple, standard guidance to help promote greater efficiency and reproducibility for procedures. The SmartExam feature automates many of your exams to streamline workflow and enhance exam consistency.
A smart way to standardize your exams
Getting up to speed is fast and easy thanks to our smart user interface. It provides simple, standard guidance to help promote greater efficiency and reproducibility for procedures. The SmartExam feature automates many of your exams to streamline workflow and enhance exam consistency.
A smart way to standardize your exams
Getting up to speed is fast and easy thanks to our smart user interface. It provides simple, standard guidance to help promote greater efficiency and reproducibility for procedures. The SmartExam feature automates many of your exams to streamline workflow and enhance exam consistency.
Getting up to speed is fast and easy thanks to our smart user interface. It provides simple, standard guidance to help promote greater efficiency and reproducibility for procedures. The SmartExam feature automates many of your exams to streamline workflow and enhance exam consistency.
Keep transport and installation costs low
Keep transport and installation costs low
Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.
Keep transport and installation costs low
Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.
Keep transport and installation costs low
Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.
Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.
Reduce energy costs
Reduce energy costs
PowerSave technology combines efficient design with smart power management to help keep energy bills consistently low.
Reduce energy costs
PowerSave technology combines efficient design with smart power management to help keep energy bills consistently low.
Reduce energy costs
PowerSave technology combines efficient design with smart power management to help keep energy bills consistently low.
PowerSave technology combines efficient design with smart power management to help keep energy bills consistently low.
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner (the point at which people report the most stress), through completion of the scan, the Philips In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion. In a study, conducted using our in-bore solution, Herlev Gentofte University Hospital in Denmark managed to reduce the number of rescans by up to 70%⁶.
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner (the point at which people report the most stress), through completion of the scan, the Philips In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion. In a study, conducted using our in-bore solution, Herlev Gentofte University Hospital in Denmark managed to reduce the number of rescans by up to 70%⁶.
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner (the point at which people report the most stress), through completion of the scan, the Philips In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion. In a study, conducted using our in-bore solution, Herlev Gentofte University Hospital in Denmark managed to reduce the number of rescans by up to 70%⁶.
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients
From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner (the point at which people report the most stress), through completion of the scan, the Philips In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion. In a study, conducted using our in-bore solution, Herlev Gentofte University Hospital in Denmark managed to reduce the number of rescans by up to 70%⁶.
Conserve precious helium
Conserve precious helium
The HeliumSave zero-boil-off technology is designed to elimate Helium losses even in normal operation⁴ under regular scanning conditions.
Conserve precious helium
The HeliumSave zero-boil-off technology is designed to elimate Helium losses even in normal operation⁴ under regular scanning conditions.
Conserve precious helium
The HeliumSave zero-boil-off technology is designed to elimate Helium losses even in normal operation⁴ under regular scanning conditions.
The HeliumSave zero-boil-off technology is designed to elimate Helium losses even in normal operation⁴ under regular scanning conditions.
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Benefit from improved uptime with the support of Philips Customer Service. Our advanced remote service infrastructure continuously monitors, notifies and resolves system issues before they become critical to your daily routine.³
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Benefit from improved uptime with the support of Philips Customer Service. Our advanced remote service infrastructure continuously monitors, notifies and resolves system issues before they become critical to your daily routine.³
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Benefit from improved uptime with the support of Philips Customer Service. Our advanced remote service infrastructure continuously monitors, notifies and resolves system issues before they become critical to your daily routine.³
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Benefit from improved uptime with the support of Philips Customer Service. Our advanced remote service infrastructure continuously monitors, notifies and resolves system issues before they become critical to your daily routine.³
1. Based on internal study comparing workflow with Achieva.
2. Based on an internal study comparing workflow in a mix of brain, spine, MSK and body applications with the Achieva MR system.
3. Dependent on contract entitlement and local availability.
4. Normal operation is defined as typical scanning performed with uninterrupted availability of electricity, magnet cooling and excluding service actions.
5. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
6 Compared to the average of the other 5 Philips Ingenia MR scanners without Ambient Experience and In-Bore Connect. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
This content is not intended for a US audience.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.