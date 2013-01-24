Home
Hemo with IntelliVue X3 Improving workflow in the interventional lab

Hemo with IntelliVue X3

Improving workflow in the interventional lab

Improving productivity and outcomes is vital for healthcare facilities to meet the growing demand for cath lab procedures. To further simplify cath lab workflow, Philips introduces the Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system) which brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. Integrated with the market leading IntelliVue X3 patient monitor, this unique combination enables continuous patient monitoring throughout the cath lab.

  • Philips Hemo system with IntelliVue X3 is available for sale in The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, United Kingdom, Nordics, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Egypt, South Africa, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Pakistan and Qatar.
  • For the availability of the iFR functionality on Philips Hemo system, please check with your local Philips sales representative.
  • For the availability of Continuous patient monitoring on Philips Hemo system with IntelliVue X3, please check with your local Philips sales representative.

