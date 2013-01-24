Complex SHD and CHD cases require innovative use of technology. With Philips Allura Xper FD20/10 biplane X-ray system, advances in Live Image Guidance and interventional tools are helping make procedures easier and reducing patient risk.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar)
Tel: +96638870227
Hotline: +966 1 462 8 060
Philips Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
Tel: +966 2 610 5505
Hotline: +96638870227
Philips Saudi Arabia (Riyadh)
Tel: +96614628060
Hotline: 800 124 0098
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar)
Tel: +96638870227
Hotline: +966 1 462 8 060
Philips Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
Tel: +966 2 610 5505
Hotline: +96638870227
Philips Saudi Arabia (Riyadh)
Tel: +96614628060
Hotline: 800 124 0098