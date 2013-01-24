The field safety notice advises patients and customers to take the following actions:

For patients using BiLevel PAP and CPAP devices: Please contact your physician or care provider before making any changes to your prescribed therapy. While the risks identified in the field safety notice have resulted in Philips recommending discontinued use, it is important that patients consult with their physicians to determine the most appropriate options for continued treatment. Together with their physicians, patients should determine if the benefit of continuing therapy with the device outweighs the risks identified.

For patients using life-sustaining mechanical ventilator devices: DO NOT discontinue or alter prescribed therapy , without consulting physicians to determine appropriate next steps.

Philips is recommending that customers and patients halt use of ozone-related cleaning products, and adhere to their device Instructions for Use for approved cleaning methods.

Additionally, Philips is reminding customers and patients to review the age of their BiLevel PAP and CPAP devices, as they are typically recommended to be replaced after five years of use.