Authored by Angie Chisolm, MBA, BSN, RN, CFRN, TCRN. As published by Trauma System News, September 20, 2021.



Hospital staffing shortages are making it hard for many trauma program leaders to fulfill key responsibilities, including performance improvement (PI) activities.



That is one of the major findings of the recent “Top Concerns in Trauma” Survey that Philips Trauma Center Consulting Services conducted with Trauma System News.



The goal of our survey was to identify the issues that trauma program leaders are most concerned about as they prepare for 2022. So far, nearly 300 trauma professionals have taken the survey. Overall, respondents paint a picture of trauma programs that are being squeezed by lack of staff, lack of money and lack of support.

Read the full article how to keep trauma PI on track when resources are spread thin



