Standardize your technology and keep up with innovation
Enterprise Monitoring as a Service
keeps your

monitoring systems current|

    An industry-redefining service model

    A unique model based on insight from hospital senior executives

    Keeping up with constant change in technology. Disconnected monitoring systems. CIOs have plenty of challenges that come with managing a patient monitoring system. To explore a solution, Philips surveyed health professionals and learned that what the industry needs from us is a strategic partnership that focuses on outcomes, not just technology.

     

    This insight set the foundation for Enterprise Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS). The shared-risk, pay-per-use model allows you to access capabilities that are aligned to your performance goals – without the burden of equipment ownership or continual reinvestment.
    Since major changes in technology began 8-10 years ago, it’s never slowed down. We’ve never really had a chance to catch our breath.”

    Chief Nursing Informatics Officer

    Realize truly integrated, optimized monitoring systems

     

    Philips shares responsibility for your successful standardization, adoption and continuous improvement of system use over the long term, so you can effectively manage patient care.

     

    With EMaaS, you get:

     

    • A standardized technology platform and its management
    • Clinical services that flex to your changing needs
    • Ongoing planning and performance management services
    Always-accessible Philips expertise provides you with resources for planned, sustainable access to the latest technology, education and clinical capabilities.
    Provides technology standardization while driving digitization
    Relieves the burden of technology ownership with additional system support and security
    Facilitates more rapid adoption of clinical technologies
    Helps reduce data flow disruptions
    Informs operational efficiency efforts with data-driven performance analytics
    Provides flexibility and greater system adaptability to meet changing needs and priorities
    Benefits across the hospital

     

    Through flexible services and dedicated improvement projects, EMaaS delivers access to the latest patient monitoring and support capabilities with a predictable cost of delivery.

