I cannot connect my Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush with the Sonicare app
Below are iOS and Android troubleshooting steps if you cannot connect your Sonicare 9900 Prestige to the Sonicare app.
-
iOS Devices
- Steps to connect:
- Open the Sonicare app, make sure Bluetooth is on, and that the app has Bluetooth permission
- Bring your toothbrush close to the phone and check that its lights are on (by picking up the toothbrush, turning it on/off, placing it on and off the charger)
- Check the app to see if your toothbrush is connected
If the steps above fail:
Still not working?
- Go to your phone settings
- Turn off Bluetooth and wait a few seconds
- Turn on Bluetooth
- Check the app to see if you are connected
- Go to your phone settings
- Open Bluetooth
- Click on (i) and select 'Forget This Device' for Philips Sonicare
- Place the toothbrush on its original charger
- Initiate a toothbrush handle reset
- Press/release the power button 10 times within 5 seconds while the toothbrush is on the charger
- All the lights on the toothbrush will turn on in a rapid sequence if the reset is successful
- Open the Sonicare app, and accept the pairing request when prompted
If your toothbrush still cannot connect, please contact customer care.
-
Android Devices
- Steps to connect:
- Open the Sonicare app, make sure Bluetooth is on, and that the app has Bluetooth permission
- Bring your toothbrush close to the phone and check that its lights are on (by picking up the toothbrush, turning it on/off, or placing it on and off the charger)
- Check the app to see if your toothbrush is connected
If the steps above fail:
Repeat the above steps at least 7 times if it does not work at first.
- Go to your phone settings
- Turn off Bluetooth and wait a few seconds
- Turn on Bluetooth
- Check the app to see if you are connected
Still not working?
If your toothbrush still cannot connect, please contact customer care.
- Go to phone settings and find your Bluetooth devices, click on 'Philips Sonicare' and choose 'Forget'/'Unpair'
- Place the toothbrush on its original charger
- Initiate a toothbrush handle reset
- Press/release the power button 10 times within 5 seconds while the toothbrush is on the charger
- All the lights on the toothbrush will turn on in a rapid sequence if the reset is successful
- Open the Sonicare app, and accept the pairing request when prompted