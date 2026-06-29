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My Avent breast pump squeaks when moving the handle
Make sure to assemble the Philips Avent breast pump correctly and the handle is wet when assembling the pump.
Find more tips and tricks on YouTube.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF300/60.
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Other Questions (1)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Can I get a refund on my Philips Avent breast pump?
How often should I replace silicone Philips Avent parts?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
When should I buy a breast pump?
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