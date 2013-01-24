Home
UpBeat

In-ear true wireless headphones

TAT3215BL/00
    Wherever. Whenever. These splash- and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones give you great sound and up to 24 hours play time with their charging case. If you’re on a long call, you can use just one earbud while the other one charges.

    Wherever. Whenever. These splash- and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones give you great sound and up to 24 hours play time with their charging case. If you’re on a long call, you can use just one earbud while the other one charges.

      IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

      With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

      Portable USB-C charging case. Get up to 24 hours play time

      Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 6 hours play time on a single charge, plus 18 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you 1hr and of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

      Mono mode. Switch the mic between earbuds

      Need to take a call when your headphones are running low on power? Get more talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you can simply swap over when needed.

      Secure, comfortable fit

      You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.

      Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

      Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press of the multi-function button. Want to reject a call and keep listening? One press will take care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do take a call.

      Easily wake your smartphone's voice assistant

      Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask smartphone¡¯s voice assistant to play music, get directions and check informations, and more.

      Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

      These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        90  dB
        Diaphragm
        PET

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        5.1
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Switch between 2 calls
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        USB (Type-A to Type-C) cable

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-Ion

      • Design

        Color
        Blue

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        4.2  cm
        Width
        3.6  cm
        Depth
        6.5  cm
        Height
        1.7  inch
        Width
        1.4  inch
        Depth
        2.6  inch
        Weight
        0.049  kg
        Weight
        0.108  lb

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Height
        6.7  inch
        Width
        3.7  inch
        Depth
        1.6  inch
        Gross weight
        0.139  kg
        Nett weight
        0.049  kg
        Tare weight
        0.09  kg
        Gross weight
        0.306  lb
        Nett weight
        0.108  lb
        Tare weight
        0.198  lb
        EAN
        48 95229 11017 5

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Length
        37.5  cm
        Width
        27.5  cm
        Height
        24.5  cm
        Length
        14.8  inch
        Width
        10.8  inch
        Height
        9.6  inch
        Gross weight
        4.231  kg
        Nett weight
        1.176  kg
        Tare weight
        3.055  kg
        Gross weight
        9.328  lb
        Nett weight
        2.593  lb
        Tare weight
        6.735  lb
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11017 2

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        17.8  cm
        Width
        12.8  cm
        Height
        10.4  cm
        Length
        7.0  inch
        Width
        5.0  inch
        Height
        4.1  inch
        Gross weight
        0.507  kg
        Nett weight
        0.147  kg
        Tare weight
        0.36  kg
        Gross weight
        1.118  lb
        Nett weight
        0.324  lb
        Tare weight
        0.794  lb
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11017 9

