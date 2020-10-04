Search terms

Power multiplier

SPN2945WC/56
    Featuring 4 outlet extension socket with master on/off switch, with 4M cord. See all benefits

      Power your electronics safely

      Expand your number of sockets to 4

      • 4 outlets
      • master switch
      • 4 m

      4 Outlets

      Convert one outlet into four outlets. Allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.

      4 m power cord

      Provides power to the unit which can be 4 m from the AC outlet.

      Master on/off power switch

      This master switch controls all outlets power on the extension socket.

      Automatic safety shutter

      Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Card
        EAN
        48 95229 11656 6

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11656 3

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11656 0
        Number of consumer packagings
        1

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        400  cm

