Power multiplier

SPN2932WC/56
    Featuring 3 UK outlet extension socket, individual switch, with BS plug, 5 meter power cord. See all benefits

    Featuring 3 UK outlet extension socket, individual switch, with BS plug, 5 meter power cord. See all benefits

    Featuring 3 UK outlet extension socket, individual switch, with BS plug, 5 meter power cord. See all benefits

      Power your electronics safely

      Expand your number of sockets to 3

      • 3 outlets
      • individual switch
      • 5 m
      • White

      Individual on/off power switch

      This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy

      5 m power cord

      Provides power to the unit which can be 5 m from the AC outlet.

      BS plug with 13A fuse

      BS plug with 13A fuse for safety use

      LED Power indicator

      LED lights for each sockets to indicate the on/off status.

      Automatic safety shutter

      Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Card
        EAN
        48 95229 11526 2

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        20
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11526 9

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11526 6
        Number of consumer packagings
        10

