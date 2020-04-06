Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Power multiplier

SPN2253WA/56
Overall Rating / 5
  • Power your electronics safely Power your electronics safely Power your electronics safely
    -{discount-value}

    Power multiplier

    SPN2253WA/56
    Overall Rating / 5

    Power your electronics safely

    Featuring 5 grounded outlets 3 meter power cord and individual on\ off power control switch. See all benefits

    Power multiplier

    Power your electronics safely

    Featuring 5 grounded outlets 3 meter power cord and individual on\ off power control switch. See all benefits

    Power your electronics safely

    Featuring 5 grounded outlets 3 meter power cord and individual on\ off power control switch. See all benefits

    Power multiplier

    Power your electronics safely

    Featuring 5 grounded outlets 3 meter power cord and individual on\ off power control switch. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Surge protectors

      Power your electronics safely

      Expand your number of outlets to 5

      • 5 outlets
      • 2m power cord
      • individual switch
      • White

      5 outlets

      Converts one outlet into five outlets allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.

      2 m power cord

      Provides power to the unit which can be 2 m from the AC outlet.

      Individual on/off power switch

      This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy

      Automatic safety shutter

      Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.

      Power indicator light

      This LED alert lights up to indicate that the power multipier is drawing power from the AC outlet.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        7.54  cm
        Height
        33.1  cm
        Depth
        2.57  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 11069 4
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11069 1
        Number of consumer packagings
        12

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11069 8
        Number of consumer packagings
        1

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.