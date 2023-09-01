Search terms

    All-in-One Trimmer Series 5000

    MG5940/15

    Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 12 quality tools for styling your face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades stay sharp as day one without oiling for a precise trim.

    All-in-One Trimmer Series 5000

    For face, hair & body

    • 12in1: face, head & body
    • Self-sharpening steel blades
    • BeardSense technology
    This all-in-one trimmer offers 12 tools for all your grooming needs. Conveniently trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body.

    The trimmer and its multi-comb set offer 11 length settings from 0.5 to 16 mm in 1 mm precision steps for shorter and longer beard styles. The narrow design of the precision trimmer attachment makes it easy to create sharp edges and fine details. Clean up cheeks, chin and neck with the metal trimmer to finish your look.

    Shave comfortably below the neck with our body shaver attachment. A unique skin-protection system guards sensitive areas while you shave as close as 0.5 mm. You can also trim body hair with the click-on comb.

    With the trimmer's multi-comb system you can choose length settings between 0.5 - 16 mm to create your hairstyle at home.

    Avoid nicks and cuts as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

    Stainless steel blades remain sharp as day one for long lasting performance. No oil required.

    The trimmer scans the beard density 125x per second and boosts power exactly when you need it to tackle also dense, bushy or longer beards.

    A powerful lithium-ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option for long life and maximum power.

    The trimmer is water resistant, so you can use it comfortably in the shower and clean it easily under the tap.

    A battery indicator lets you know your battery status: low, empty, charging or full. So you never get caught with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

    The trimmer is easy to hold and maneuver with an ergonomic rubber grip for superior comfort and control.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Run time
      Up to 120 minutes
      Charging
      • 60 minutes
      • 5 min quick charge
      Charging method
      USB-A (no adapter included)
      Maximum power consumption
      5 W
      Input Voltage
      5 V

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic rubber grip

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Maintenance free
      No blade oil required
      Wet & Dry
      100% shower proof
      Display
      • Battery low indicator
      • Battery full indicator
      • Battery charging indicator
      Operation
      Cordless use only
      Charging
      USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)

    • Versatile styling

      Styling tools
      • Steel trimmer
      • Nose and ear trimmer
      • Body shaver with skin protector
      • Steel precision trimmer
      • 2 stubble combs
      • 3-7 mm adjustable comb
      • 3 hair combs
      • 1 body comb
      Accessories
      • Large soft pouch with zipper
      • Cleaning brush
      • USB-A (adapter not included)
      # of attachments
      12

    • Precise trim

      Cutting performance
      • Self-sharpening steel blades
      • BeardSense technology
      Length settings
      11 (0.5 - 16 mm)
      Precision steps
      Up to 1 mm

    • Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes
