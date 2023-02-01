Search terms

    Multigroom series 5000 11-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

    MG5730/33

    Advanced styling & precision

    Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control.

    Multigroom series 5000 11-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

    11-in-1 trimmer for maximum versatility

    • 11 tools
    • DualCut technology
    • Up to 80 min runtime
    • Waterproof
    Maximum precision with 2x more blades

    This all-in-one hair trimmer features Advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.

    11 pieces to trim your face and head

    The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 11 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.

    Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

    Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.

    Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

    Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.

    Get the details right

    The narrow design of the steel precision groomer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.

    Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

    Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

    Cut hair to your length

    Quickly touch up your face and hair with the seven reinforced cutting guards. 2 stubble combs for 1mm and 2mm trimming, an adjustable beard comb, 3 hair combs at 9mm, 12mm and 16mm, and 1 body comb.

    80 minutes of runtime

    This Philips trimmer gives you up to 80 minutes of cordless use from a single 16-hour charge.

    Easy to grip

    Your trimmer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming. 

    Waterproof for easy cleaning under the tap

    Simply rinse the device and attachments after each use for long-lasting performance.

    Store it and stay organized

    Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organization and travel.

    2-year guarantee and worldwide voltage

    We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee. Our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer's parts never need to be oiled, and its battery is compatible with all voltages, worldwide.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Styling tools
      • Detail metal trimmer
      • Precision shaver
      • Metal trimmer
      • Nose & ear trimmer
      • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
      • 2 stubble combs
      • 3 hair combs
      • 1 body comb
      Number of tools
      11 tools
      Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
      • Long beard
      • Short beard
      • Stubble look
      • Sharp lines
      • Detailed styling
      • Goatee

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Pouch
      Storage pouch

    • Power

      Battery type
      Ni-MH
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Run time
      80 minutes
      Charging
      16 hours full charge

    • Design

      Handle
      No-slip rubber grip

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      DualCut technology
      Cut in two directions
      Self-sharpening blades
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      100% Waterproof
      Maintenance free
      No oil needed

