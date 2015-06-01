Search terms

    PerfectCare Azur Steam iron

    GC4924/26

    Fastest Philips steam iron*

    Iron any ironable garment from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely in one go; in any order without temperature adjustment. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results with no risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now easier and faster.

    PerfectCare Azur Steam iron

    Fastest Philips steam iron*

    From jeans to silk in one go

    • Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost
    • T-ionicGlide soleplate
    • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
    • Safe for all ironable garments
    100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

    100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.

    2800 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance on all your ironable garments.

    Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

    PerfectCare Azur steam iron is designed to be used with tap water. Double Active Calc Clean: A smart combination of Calc Pills and a regular Self Clean reduce the scale built-up. For better ironing results we recommend to use deminaralized water. This ensures a consistent steam flow from your iron.

    T-ionicGlide is Philips most premium soleplate. Delivering a new standard in glide and scratch resistance for OptimalTemp irons. The patented new coating will secure excellent results. The carefully designed shape and vent holes provide an even steam distribution for easy crease removal with the steam iron.

    The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If left on it's heelrest the steam iron will switch off in 3 minutes, when left resting on the soleplate it will take 2 minutes before the iron shuts off.

    The latest revolution in ironing to deliver the perfect combination of steam and temperature. It’s made to ensure you with speedy ironing, great results on tough creases, no setting required and safe on all ironable fabrics. The perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Smart Control Processor setting the right temperature 2) HeatFlow technology enabling an even steam and temperature balance.

    100% fast on all fabrics, no other steam iron is faster

    100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.

    Iron with smart light feedback indicator

    Smart light feedback indicates the status of the iron at any time.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Double active calc clean
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Filling cup
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron
      1.75  kg

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      350  ml
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      180 degree cord freedom
      Cord storage
      Cord clip
      Power cord length
      2.5  m
      Fast and easy filling
      Yes

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      2.5  m

    • Sustainability

      Energy saving
      10% energy reduction

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      Up to 50  g/min
      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes
      Soleplate
      T-ionicGlide
      Power
      2800  W
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam boost
      200  g

    • Tested against Philips steam irons
