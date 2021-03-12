Search terms

    Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

    BT3222/13

    This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more lowlying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.

    Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

    Self-sharpening titanium blades

    • 0.5mm precision settings
    • Titanium-coated Blades
    • 60 min cordless use/1h charge
    • Lift & Trim system
    Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

    Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

    Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

    Extra sharp blades for an extra sharp result

    Extra sharp blades for an extra sharp result

    Designed to stay as sharp and effective as on day 1, the self-sharpening, titanium-coated steel blades deliver a protective trim, time after time.

    Longer lasting battery

    Longer lasting battery

    This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.

    Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

    Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

    Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Adjusts to different length settings

    An effective beard trimmer that cuts to the exact length you’re after. Just spin the zoom wheel to one of 20 length settings between 0.5 and 10mm in 0.5mm increments.

    Cordless use for up to 60 mins

    Cordless use for up to 60 mins

    Don’t get tangled up in your stubble trimmer – a 1 hour charge provides up to 60 minutes of cordless grooming time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming.

    Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

    Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

    The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won’t end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

    Simple maintenance

    Simple maintenance

    Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

    Easy to grip

    Easy to grip

    A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.

    Store and go

    Store and go

    The included travel pouch keeps everything together when you’re at home, at the gym or on-the-go.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Number of length settings
      20 integrated length settings

    • Accessories

      Comb
      Lift & Trim system
      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Pouch
      Storage pouch

    • Power

      Run time
      60 minutes
      DuraPower technology
      4x longer battery life
      Battery type
      NiMH
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Charging
      1 hour full charge

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic Easy Grip

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes
      No oil needed
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutter width
      32  mm
      Cutting element
      Titanium blades
      Range of length settings
      0.5 up to 10 mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      By 0.5 mm
      Non-scratching teeth
      For more comfort

    • Ease of use

      Zoom wheel
      Easily adjust length settings
      Cleaning
      Rinseable attachments
      Display
      • Battery low indicator
      • Battery empty indicator
      • Charging indicator
      • Battery full indicator
      Operation
      Corded & Cordless use

