Hair Dryer Prestige

Hair Dryer with SenseIQ & 3 attachments

BHD827/03
  Unique hair. Unique care.
    Unique hair. Unique care.

    New Philips Hair Dryer Prestige with SenseIQ technology senses hair’s temperature and adjusts heat over 12.000* times to prevent overheating. Leaving your hair so healthy-looking that it shines. See all benefits

      Unique hair. Unique care.

      Hair dryer with SenseIQ: senses, adapts & cares

      • Personalized technology
      • Smart digital programs
      • Powerful drying: 30% faster*
      • Up to 95%** moisture lock-in
      Personalized drying experience

      Personalized drying experience

      SenseIQ technology for a personalized drying experience. SENSES. The dryer's digital infrared sensor continuously senses the temperature of your hair for a personalized protection. ADAPTS. The intelligent microprocessor analyzes the data captured by the sensor and adjusts the temperature more than 12.000 times per drying session*** to prevent overheating. CARES. Our sensing and adapting technology protects the hair while drying, locking-in up to 95%** of your hair’s natural moisture.

      Senses hair's temperature

      Senses hair's temperature

      The digital infrared sensor continuously senses the hair's temperature to prevent overheating. While other hairdryers only measure the temperature of the airflow, the Philips dryer with SenseIQ technology measures your hair's temperature. The sensor is highly precise and recognizes even the smallest change, enabling personalized protection for your hair.

      Adapts drying performance

      Adapts drying performance

      The intelligent microprocessor is the brain behind SenseIQ. It analyzes and adjusts the airflow temperature more than 12.000 times per drying session*** to give you our best performance, while exclusively tailored caring for your hair. SenseIQ provides intelligent heat control to guard your hair in a unique way.

      Cares uniquely for your hair

      Cares uniquely for your hair

      Give your hair the exclusive care it deserves. Lock in up to 95%** of hair’s natural moisture every time you dry, for healthy-looking hair full of shine.

      Powerful airflow

      Powerful airflow

      The innovatively engineered hair dryer is designed to deliver powerful airflow so you can now enjoy a 30% faster dry time*.

      Smart digital programs

      Smart digital programs

      The smart digital programs create a drying experience tailored to your preferences, by automatically selecting the right temperature and power of the airflow. Choose between Fast-Gentle-Manual-Style-Scalp-Curl. For a quick dry select Fast mode, for extra care - Gentle mode, or Manual mode to pick your own heat/speed setting from three levels available. The Style, Curl or Scalp mode is automatically selected when the right attachment is connected.

      Easy digital interface

      Easy digital interface

      Unique digital user interface, which can be operated with just your thumb. The user interface has LED light indication for easy navigation, while you dry. And a separate cool shot button to easily set your style.

      Styling nozzle

      Styling nozzle

      The 7mm opening of the nozzle concentrates the airflow for precision styling. Ideal for brushing while drying and styling. The Style mode is automatically selected when the nozzle is attached. You can also use the nozzle in Dry, Gentle and Manual modes.

      Relaxing scalp massager

      Relaxing scalp massager

      Stimulate the natural flow of nutrients to your hair by using the vibrating scalp massager attachment. The Scalp mode is automatically selected when the attachment is connected. The soft vibrating bristles and gentle heat help to stimulate blood circulation, carrying oxygen and nutrients. These natural nutrients contribute to the health of your hair, while gently relaxing your scalp.

      Volumizing curl diffuser

      Volumizing curl diffuser

      Maximize volume, thickness and bounce of your curls with the Curl diffuser attachment. The Curl mode is automatically selected when the attachment is connected. The diffuser’s fine textured pins help to spread the flow of air across the hair, boosting volume and reducing frizz while drying. For extra volume, hold the diffuser close to the crown and root area.

      Ionic conditioning

      Ionic conditioning

      Instantly releases 2 times**** more ions for shiny, frizz-free hair. Negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and scalp, and smooth down the hair cuticles to achieve a smooth and shiny result.

      Technical Specifications

      • Caring technologies

        SenseIQ technology
        Yes
        Ionic Care
        2x ions

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        7mm
        Scalp massager
        Yes
        Curl diffuser
        Yes

      • Features

        Cool Shot
        Yes
        Storage hook
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        2 m
        Voltage
        240  V
        Wattage
        1800  W

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Suggested products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Faster vs. BHD004 equal 1800W dryer
          • * Tested in Gentle mode after 5 minutes of drying
          • * * Based on 7 min of average drying time
          • * * * vs. Philips HP8280

