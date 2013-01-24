Home
Series 2000i

2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier

AC2729/10
    Series 2000i 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier

    AC2729/10

    AC2729/10
    Breathe the difference

    Visualize and control your air - anywhere, anytime. This 2-in-1 purifier and humidifier balances its two functions to perform in rooms up to 65 m2 against allergens, dry air discomfort, harmful gases, particles, bacteria & viruses.

    Series 2000i 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier

    Breathe the difference

    Visualize and control your air - anywhere, anytime. This 2-in-1 purifier and humidifier balances its two functions to perform in rooms up to 65 m2 against allergens, dry air discomfort, harmful gases, particles, bacteria & viruses. See all benefits

      Breathe the difference

      Remove 99.97%allergens & relief dry air discomfort

      • Remove 99.97% particles@3nm
      • Air quality & humidity display
      • Up to 60 m2/645 ft2
      • Auto, Sleep mode & app
      Removes bacteria & viruses

      Removes bacteria & viruses

      Optimized purification function effectively detects and reduces bacteria and viruses, such as H1N1 (influenza), for cleaner air and a healthier home.

      Real-time digital display of indoor PM2.5 levels

      Real-time digital display of indoor PM2.5 levels

      A professional-grade sensor with AeraSense technology accurately detects and quickly respond to even the slightest particle change in the air, providing reassurance with real-time PM2.5 feedback.

      IAI display shows risk level of indoor allergens

      IAI display shows risk level of indoor allergens

      AeraSense technology detects your indoor air allergens and displays the potential risk level of the air allergens on a scale from 1 to 12.

      Track, monitor and control with your smartphone app

      Track, monitor and control with your smartphone app

      Using the Clean Home + app you can control your air purifier anywhere, anytime. Check the air quality in the app to get reassurance wherever you are, and to compare your indoor air quality with the outdoor air quality. You can also use the app to change the fan speed and to check the filter status.

      3 auto modes: General, Allergen, and Sleep

      3 auto modes: General, Allergen, and Sleep

      This product has 3 automatic purification settings: General mode, extra-sensitive Allergen mode, and Sleep mode. In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed and the fan switches to its lowest speed. Choose a mode to optimize performance to suit your needs.

      Ultra-quiet for a good night's sleep

      Ultra-quiet for a good night's sleep

      Unique aerodynamic design allows maximum performance with minimal noise. In Sleep mode, it operates in near silence for cleaner, more comfortable air while you sleep.

      Energy and cost efficient, less than 1 kWh per day

      Energy and cost efficient, less than 1 kWh per day

      This product is energy and cost efficient, requiring less than 1 kWh per day.

      Compact size and easy move around with casters

      Compact size and easy move around with casters

      The footprint is even smaller than one and half pieces of A4 paper; easily placed in small places. It is also equipped with four casters, which makes it even easier to move around.

      Removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns

      Cutting-edge VitaShield IPS purification technology is proven to reduce 99.97% ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (800 times smaller than PM2.5), including viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, and pet dander. It provides superior particle clean-air delivery rate (CADR) of 250 m3/h. In a room of 20 m2, it can purify the air in less than 12 minutes, so the air gets cleaned more than 5.2 times an hour.

      Hygienic humidification up to 500 ml/h

      NanoCloud technology uses a natural and hygienic evaporation process to ensure superior performance up to 500 ml/h. Once the water is evaporated, the water mist becomes invisible and the smaller molecules are less able to carry bacteria into the air. Our laboratory testing confirms that NanoCloud technology spreads 99% less bacteria than leading ultrasonic humidifiers. It also prevents wet spots and white dust.

      Choose 2-in-1 or Purifier Only mode

      Switch between 2-in-1 and Purifier Only modes at the touch of a button. Choose 2-in-1 for cleaner air without dry air discomfort during dry seasons. Purifier Only mode turns off the humidification function when it isn't required.

      Real-time digital display of indoor humidity levels

      The digital display gives real time relative humidity level in the room, enabled by smart humidity sensor, which also enables the appliance automatically manages the humidity level.

      4 pre-set humidity levels

      Maintain a constant humidity level with the automatic humidity settings. Choose 40%, 50%, or 60% as your target humidity level, and the humidifier will automatically turn on or off to reach the desired humidity level.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Room size
        65  m²
        CADR (Particle)
        250  m³/h
        0.3µm particle removal
        99,97  %
        Ultra fine particle removal
        99.97% as small as 3  nm
        Filters out H1N1 Virus
        99.9  %
        Filters out bacteria
        99.9  %

      • Features

        VitaShield IPS
        Yes
        AeraSense technology
        Yes
        Air Quality feedback
        Numerical
        PM2.5 sensor
        Yes
        Modes
        3 auto modes
        Aerodynamic design
        Back inlet
        Fan speed
        4 manual speed settings
        Child lock
        Yes
        Healthy air lock & Alert
        Yes
        Timer
        1~12  hour(s)
        Motor
        DC

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        White
        Color of control panel
        Black 7 C
        Control panel type
        Touch Panel
        Material of main body
        ABS

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Cord length
        1.8  m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        396 x 230 x 580
        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        446 x 310 x 695  mm

      • Country of origin

        Country of origin
        China

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Logistic data

        12NC code
        8834 729 10770
        EAN F-box
        8710103865711

            • CADR: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2015
            • In a room of 20m²: It is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 250m3/h by the room size of 48m3 (assuming the room is 20m² in floor area and 2.4m in height).
            • Humidification rate: Tested by GB/T 23332 in Philips internal climate chamber, 2017. Chamber size 25m2, initial temperature of 20±2°C and relative humidity of 30±3%RH.
            • Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
            • Prevent spreading white dust or wet spots: Independent third-party test Determination of deposition of minerals from liquid droplets on furniture, according to DIN 44973, IUTA e.V. To determine mineral deposits onto furniture from airborne liquid droplets over a period of 3 hours.
            • Professional grade sensor: Benchmark with Grim sensor and comparison with industry infra-red sensor.
            • Reduce bacteria: Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria
            • Room size: Calculated according to GB/T18801-2015.
            • Airborne bacteria concentration in a room depends on many factors such as air exchange, room size and configuration.
            • Results are based on the release of the bacterium Staphylococcus albus from the appliance. Sterilized water spiked with said bacterium was used in the water tanks during the tests. (Filters -if available- were removed from appliances).
            • Tested on the filter media with NaCl aerosol, classified at 3nm according to DIN71460-1, in 2017 by third party test lab.
            • Tested on the filter media with 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s airflow, in 2017 by third party test lab.

