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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph

Discontinued

7300 series4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV

65PUT7303/56

3.6

| (7) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

Indulge in the shows, movies, and games you love with a 4K UHD TV that makes content from any source look superb. With Android TV, wireless connectivity, and Ambilight you won’t just stream your favourites. You’ll get lost in them.

See all benefits

with Ambilight 3-sided

Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

  • 164 cm (65")

  • 4K Ultra HD LED TV

  • Quad Core, 16GB

  • DVB-T/T2

Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.

Slender bezel and metal stand.

4K Ultra HD. Pictures so sharp you'll think you're there.

4K Ultra HD. Pictures so sharp you'll think you're there.

With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

7

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

3
2

17/11/2022

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

I am very happy with the model, very nice quality,

Am very happy with the model 65PUT7303/56, great clarity, quality ambiance

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7300 series 65PUT7303 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV

Date of Use 2020-11-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7300 series 65PUT7303 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV

Date of Use 2020-11-17

08/10/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Are you living in Abu Dhabi

Well, until now, it's doing very well, but the keyboard doesn't really work, so you can not use it for typing, otherwise, everything is good. I will recommend it to others.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7300 series 55PUT7303 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7300 series 55PUT7303 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV

31/07/2019

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Screen is superior

Im completely satisfied by the tv performance Connected to internet Screen is nice Sound is great

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7300 series 55PUT7303 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV

Date of Use 2019-06-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7300 series 55PUT7303 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV

Date of Use 2019-06-30

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.

  3. Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.

  4. This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

  5. Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.