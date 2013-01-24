Borderless design. Another Philips ingenious invention

Another Philips ingenious invention, bringing you Philips borderless design Display. Now, you can see more screen images till the edge of your screen, without feeling bothered by a black frame around the Display. A true genuine art masterpiece that now you can really own in your room. This Display is beautiful and minimally invasive. It transcends beyond time and will definitely blends intricately with your modern interior.