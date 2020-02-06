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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing

Discontinued

5800 seriesHD LED Smart TV

32PHT5883/56

1.3

| (3) Reviews

HD LED Smart TV

The Philips 5800 Series with Smart TV brings all your favorite apps and content to the big screen. Now blockbuster movie, live sports and multiplayer are just a few clicks away.

See all benefits

with Pixel Plus HD

HD LED Smart TV

  • 80 cm (32")

  • LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2

LED TV for images with incredible contrast

With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful lines combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colors.

Pixel Plus HD gives you beautiful images you’ll love

Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you’re streaming online or watching from a disc, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.

Philips app gallery brings entertainment to you

Philips app gallery is a wide-ranging collection of online apps that you can access as soon as your Smart TV is connected to the Internet. It’s that easy! Just switch on your TV, connect to the Internet and experience a whole new world of entertainment online.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.3

of 5

3

Reviews

5
4
3

06/02/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

screen mirror always lost conection

screen mirror always lost connection, and sometime the TV is hang...

This review was made for 5800 series 32PHT5883 HD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2020-01-06

This review was made for 5800 series 32PHT5883 HD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2020-01-06

20/10/2021

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Smart TV issues

This product smart tv option we are facing issues. Restart TV automatically. Now TV power couldn't on. We tried to contact local Service center No One give Proper Responses

This review was made for 5800 series 32PHT5883 HD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2021-06-20

This review was made for 5800 series 32PHT5883 HD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2021-06-20

25/04/2020

Kuwait

Kuwait

Cant download netflix app

Thers no option to download netflix app. I am bound to use the apps that are available in the store which is not worth.

This review was made for 5800 series 32PHT5883 HD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2019-03-25

This review was made for 5800 series 32PHT5883 HD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2019-03-25

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  3. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.