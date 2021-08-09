Search terms

Gaming Monitor

4K HDR display with Ambiglow

279M1RV/89
  Optimized performance for next-gen console gaming
    Optimized performance for next-gen console gaming

    For true console gaming enthusiasts, the Designed for Xbox Momentum display delivers a new era of gaming. Enjoy visual awesomeness and precise color accuracy with UltraClear 4K Nano IPS Display. DisplayHDR 600 gives vibrant image quality. See all benefits

    Optimized performance for next-gen console gaming

    For true console gaming enthusiasts, the Designed for Xbox Momentum display delivers a new era of gaming. Enjoy visual awesomeness and precise color accuracy with UltraClear 4K Nano IPS Display. DisplayHDR 600 gives vibrant image quality. See all benefits

      Optimized performance for next-gen console gaming

      • Designed for Xbox
      • Momentum
      • 27" (68.5 cm)
      • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
      Designed for Xbox for the optimal gaming experience

      Designed for Xbox for the optimal gaming experience

      Unleash your console gaming. We partnered with the Xbox team to develop this Designed for Xbox display that is validated to deliver the optimal Xbox Series X visual performance the moment you plug it in.

      Smooth console gaming at 4K / 120Hz

      Smooth console gaming at 4K / 120Hz

      Game with ultra-clear 4K resolution at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate when you connect your Xbox Series X & other next-gen consoles via one of multiple HDMI 2.1 connections. A faster refresh rate ensures less skipped frames, showing enemy movement in ultra-clear, smooth motion to easily target them.

      4K / 144Hz PC gaming on the big screen

      4K / 144Hz PC gaming on the big screen

      PC gamers who demand a true 4K gaming experience with the fastest refresh rate of 144Hz can now enjoy even smoother performance with the included connections.

      Purpose-built for low latency gaming

      Purpose-built for low latency gaming

      Unlike standard TVs, Philips Momentum gaming displays are purpose-built with low lag and lighting fast pixel response as a priority and supports fast-paced, reaction time-sensitive games . The display also provides variable refresh rate (VRR) support for Xbox Series X to achieve seamlessly smooth motion.

      Enhanced audio with DTS Sound™

      Enhanced audio with DTS Sound™

      DTS Sound is an audio processing solution designed to optimize the playback of music, movies, streaming and games on the PC regardless of form factors. DTS Sound enables an immersive virtual surround sound experience, complete with rich bass and dialog enhancement and maximized volume levels free of any clipping or distortion.

      Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth fast gaming

      Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth fast gaming

      When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may appear without optimal graphics synchronization. Certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, variable refresh rate (VRR) reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.

      IPS Nano color technology extends gamut for vibrant visuals

      IPS Nano color technology extends gamut for vibrant visuals

      For critical imaging, gaming and productivity needs, Nano IPS display provides precise color accuracy across a wide viewing angle without color shift. Richer reds, lusher greens, and deeper blues. Ultra Wide-Color with IPS Nano Color technology uses KSF enhanced phosphor nanoparticles to absorb excess light created by the screen to produce amazing color. True-to-life color. Our display panels achieve up to 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut standard for color purity as defined by The Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers for cinematic picture quality.

      Access and display multiple sources on two devices

      Access and display multiple sources on two devices

      Control and switch between two devices through a single keyboard and mouse with the built-in KVM. MultiView lets you survey both sources simultaneously on one screen. With these features, you can reduce cable clutter and save valuable time. Perfect for streamers with two PCs, content creators or when prepping devices for a LAN event.

      Ambiglow adds a new dimension to your viewing experience

      Ambiglow adds a new dimension to your viewing experience

      The innovative Ambiglow technology enhances the content on the screen by creating a halo of light from the monitor. Its fast processor analyses the incoming image content, continuously adapts the color and brightness of the emitted light to match the image. Especially suited for watching movies, sports or playing games, Philips Ambiglow offers you a unique and immersive viewing experience.

      SmartImage HDR gives optimal viewing from your HDR content

      SmartImage HDR gives optimal viewing from your HDR content

      Select one of SmartImage HDR modes to best suit your needs. HDR Game: Optimize for playing video games. With brighter white and darker black, the gaming scene is vivid and revealing more details, easily spot enemies hiding in the dark corner and shadows. HDR Movie: Ideal for watching HDR movie. Deliver better contrast and brightness for more realistic and immerse viewing experience. HDR Photo: Enhance red, green, and blue for lively visuals. DisplayHDR: VESA DisplayHDR certified*. Personal: Customize settings in picture menu. *Please refer to specification for HDR grade.

      LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

      LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

      Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

      USB-C one cable does it all

      This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high- resolution video while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

      With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        Nano IPS
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        27 inch / 68.5 cm
        Effective viewing area
        603.9 (H) x 347.45 (V) mm
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Maximum resolution
        HDMI/DP: 3840 x 2160 @ 144 Hz*; USB-C: 3840 x 2160 @ 120 Hz
        Pixel Density
        163 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        1 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Low Input Lag
        Yes
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        HDR
        DisplayHDR 600 certified
        Color gamut (min.)
        DCI-P3: 98%*
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 112%*, sRGB 133%*, Adobe RGB: 110.1%*
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Display colors
        Color support 1.07 billion colors
        Scanning Frequency
        HDMI: 30 - 135 kHz (H) / 48 - 144 Hz (V); DP: 30 - 254 kHz (H) / 48 - 144 Hz (V); USB-C: 30 - 254 kHz (H) / 48 - 120 Hz (V)
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes
        SmartUniformity
        97 ~ 102%
        Delta E
        < 2 (sRGB)
        Ambiglow
        4-sided
        G-SYNC
        Compatible 60 Hz ~ 144 Hz (DP)*
        Adaptive sync
        Yes
        HDMI 2.1 Feature
        VRR, FRL

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        HDMI 2.1 x 3, DP 1.4 x 1, USB-C x 1 (DP Alt mode, PD 65W)
        USB:
        USB-B x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 2 fast charge B.C 1.2)
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync
        Audio (In/Out)
        Headphone out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        5 W x 2, DTS Sound
        MultiView
        PBP (2x devices)
        KVM
        USB-C, USB-B
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu/OK
        • Input/Up
        • Game Settings/Down
        • SmartImage game/Back
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        130  mm
        Swivel
        -/+ 35  degree
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        62.7 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        609 x 545 x 282  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        609 x 353 x 75  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        730 x 470 x 224  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        9.00  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        5.20  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        12.32  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 35°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • Mercury free
        • PVC / BFR free housing

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • TUV-BAUART
        • CU-EAC
        • EAEU RoHS
        • CE Mark

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Textured / Glossy

          • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
          • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
          • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
          • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort
          • Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/
          • Make sure your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

