Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro3000 signaling lights provide you with a powerful daylight effect of up to 6000K, better illuminating the area immediately behind your car. And the more you can see, the safer you'll be.