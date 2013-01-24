Home
Ultinon Pro3000 SI

Car signaling bulb

11066U30RB2
  Stand out from the crowd
    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED [˜W21/5W] stop and tail lights. They are bright, intense red, and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED [˜W21/5W] stop and tail lights. They are bright, intense red, and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED [˜W21/5W] stop and tail lights. They are bright, intense red, and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED [˜W21/5W] stop and tail lights. They are bright, intense red, and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      Durable and vibrant LED signaling

      • LED-RED [~W21/5W]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12V, Intense red light
      • Advanced automotive system

      Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

      Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. Whether it’s reversing, positioning or stopping, Philips Ultinon Pro3000 signaling lights provide you with the performance you need, giving other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop and rear position lights. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED exterior signaling lights.

      Optimized for enhanced visibility

      The Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED exterior lighting range is designed for smarter light distribution to project exterior signaling light where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide-angle, uniform light, not only can you can see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.

      Easy to install and compatible with many car models

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro3000 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

      Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

      You want bright and stylish car lights, but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional headlights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018006424
        EAN3
        8719018006431
        Packaging type
        B2

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        Signaling and interior
        Range
        Ultinon Pro3000
        Type
        LED-Red [~W21/5W]
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Designation
        LED-Red [~W21/5W]
        Base
        W3x16q

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        0.8/1.75  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Philips LED lamps

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        Red
        Lumens
        50/20

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11066U30RB2
        Ordering code
        00642430

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        10.3  cm
        Length
        14.2  cm
        Width
        12.1  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.49  kg

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        39.87  g
        Height
        13.5  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Net weight per piece
        10  g
        Width
        1.5  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Pack Quantity
        2

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        3000 hrs

