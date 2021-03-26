Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Products
QP6530/23 OneBlade Pro Face NEW
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

OneBlade Pro Face

QP6530/23

When should I replace the blades of my Philips OneBlade?

If you are wondering when should you replace the blade on your Philips OneBlade, the built-in replacement indicator provides a handy reference.

Replacement indicator for OneBlade blades

Your Philips OneBlade is equipped with a blade-wear indicator. 

A green bar will gradually appear on the blade as you use it. When this bar is clearly visible, it is recommended to replace your blade for the best possible OneBlade experience. While the green bar is intended as an indication, you may wish to replace your blade sooner or later than indicated, depending on how satisfied you are with the performance of the blade.

Always use original Philips replacement blades with your OneBlade.

Depending on your usage behavior, the exact lifetime of your blade may vary. Similar to manual blades, your blade will become blunt over time, and this may result in reduced shaving performance and an increased hair pulling sensation during shaving and trimming. 

Note: Accessories such as combs or guards may prevent the replacement indicator on your blade from working correctly. For peak optimal performance, we always recommend replacing your blade at least once every four months.

To buy new blades for your Philips OneBlade, please visit our online shop .
Philips-OneBlade-Blade-wear-indicator

Troubleshooting

Other faults (2)

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.