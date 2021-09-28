Brushing guidance is a feature that is only available for DiamondClean Smart or FlexCare Platinum Connected users. This feature guides you through your brushing experience to have the best results for your oral health.



The guidance starts on the top teeth on the right and ends at the bottom teeth on the right. The sections activate in a set pattern. While brushing, the app can detect if you are brushing the outside of your teeth or the inside of your teeth. It does this by detecting if the brush head is towards you or away from you. The guidance is designed to promote an equal amount of brushing the inside and outside of each section.

Note: The Sonicare App does not locate your brushing position. It is a guided experience where the app shows you where to brush.

Note: We update our app software regularly. Should you experience issues, uninstall the app, and download the latest version from the

App Store

or

Google Play Store