Before you try to insert the brew group, ensure that it is set in neutral position. The brew group is in neutral position, when the arrow on the yellow cylinder on the side of the brew group is aligned with the black arrow and “N.”. And the yellow hook on the side needs to be on the upright position (see image for reference).

To set the brew group in a neutral position and place it back into the machine follow the steps below:

Leave the brew group out and close the service door. Place all other parts back into the machine (drip tray/ coffee grounds container, water tank). Press the ON/OFF button to switch OFF the machine. Wait until you hear no more sounds (this can take up to 15-20 seconds). Press the ON/OFF button to switch the machine ON. Do not take any actions as opening the service door/ removing the drip tray/water tank before the machine is ready for use. Set the brew group in a neutral position before inserting it. To set the brew group in neutral position, first push down the lever until it is in contact with the base of the brew group (see image 1), then check if the yellow hook is in the upper most position, if not push it upwards (see image 2) Open the service door and slide the brew group back into the machine along the guiding rails until it locks into position. Close the service door and switch the machine OFF and back ON.

Note: Instructions may differ depending on your specific espresso machine’s model. For a more accurate step-by-step instructions, check the user manual.