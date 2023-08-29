HEPA filter eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air (1)
Real-time air quality feedback with smart AeraSense sensors
Cools you down with powerful clean airflow of up to 1579 m3/h
Connected to the Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution
With powerful PTC ceramic technology, it heats up in 3 seconds to warm you up in no time
Powered by Artificial Intelligence: senses, adapts and performs automatically
NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency.(2)
Covers bigger particles like hair and dust, helping to extend the lifetime of NanoProtect HEPA.
Utilizes low resistance synthetic fibers and a special electrostatic charge to remove particles.
Captures odors and potential harmful gases like VOC (volatile organic compounds).
Covers bigger particles like hair and dust, helping to extend the lifetime of NanoProtect HEPA.
Utilizes low resistance synthetic fibers and a special electrostatic charge to remove particles.
Captures odors and potential harmful gases like VOC (volatile organic compounds).
The filter captures up to 99.97%* of particles as small as 0.003 microns, while the standard HEPA filter captures particles of 0.3 microns.
*From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a third-party laboratory
Distributes powerful clean airflow to every corner of the room.
Cools you with powerful clean airflow that feels natural and pleasant. With adjustable airflow rotation of up to 350°, cool air will reach everywhere.
Safe and soothing heating so you can stay cozy and comfortable on cooler days. With powerful PTC ceramic technology, it heats up in 3 seconds to warm you up in no time.
Thanks to its energy-efficient design, it uses 40 W to purify the air(4), less than a traditional light bulb. In auto mode, the motor only runs when and for as long as needed, prolonging filter lifetime whilst saving energy.
In sleep mode, it is quieter than a whisper with only 25 dB(A)(5) of noise level. Its light sensor detects when it is dark, turning the lights off automatically.
Smart AeraSense sensors continually scan the air and report in real-time, immediately reacting to any increase in pollution to improve your air quality.
color ring
Air+ app ensures you breathe clean and healthy air. The app tracks indoor and outdoor air quality in real-time and keeps you in control, at home or away, with a digital remote, a smart scheduler and hands-free via Alexa.*
*Alexa availability depends on your location.
Tested to remove H1N1 influenza virus from the air.
Certified as allergy friendly by the European Center for Allergy Research Foundation.
Tested by iUTA research institute for 99.97% filtration of nanoparticles, as small as 0.003 microns.(1)
AMF765/30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Heater function
|
|
|
Purification (CADR)
|
|
|
Room size
|
|
|
350° rotation
|
|
|
ECARF Certification
|
|
|
Sensor outputs
|
|
|
Size
|
|
The Air Performer works by driving air through its 3-layer filtration system, cleaning the air from pollutants passing through it. Philips air purifiers are proven to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns, protecting you from bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites, mold spores, harmful gases, odors and other pollutants.(1)
Estimated lifetime of filter is 12 months*. *The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
Estimated lifetime of filter is 12 months*.
*The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
The key performance indicator of an air performer is CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): the clean airflow generated in 1 hour. The higher CADR, the faster the cleaning. The dirtier the room, the higher the CADR must be. This performer has a CADR of 270 m3/h* * CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015.
The key performance indicator of an air performer is CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): the clean airflow generated in 1 hour. The higher CADR, the faster the cleaning. The dirtier the room, the higher the CADR must be. This performer has a CADR of 270 m3/h*
* CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015.
Air Performer 8000 series: Smart AeraSense sensors continually scan the air and report in real-time, immediately reacting to any increase in pollution to improve your air quality. Check your purifier’s digital display or app to track ultra-fine pollutants (PM2.5), allergens, gases (VOCs and odors), temperature and humidity.
Air Performer 7000 series: Smart AeraSense sensors continually scan the air and report in real-time, immediately reacting to any increase in pollution to improve your air quality. Check your purifier’s digital display or app to track ultra-fine pollutants (PM2.5), temperature and humidity.
We recommend placing the filter in a disposable bag and following normal practice, then washing your hands for at least 20 seconds.
The Air Performer protects you from bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites, harmful gases, odors and other allergens and pollutants. It removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns, smaller than the smallest known virus.(Corona virus is ~0.12 microns)(1)
Yes, the Air Performer is a bladeless fan. It does contain a motor with blades inside, however, these are neither visible or reachable to the user. With no exposed rotating blades, the Air Performer has a design that seamlessly blends in and is safer to use. This design can create a consistent stream of purified air, which is more stable than regular bladed fans and with no sudden gusts of air, feeling is more pleasant and comfortable.
When the heater is running, the device consumes around 2200W. If the heater is not running, but the circulation and cooling functions are on, the device consumes around 40W.
Auto Plus mode uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to clean the air when you need it. It integrates sensor readings, outdoor data and behavioural patterns to adapt its performance, while minimizing noise levels and energy consumption. Auto Plus mode is activated via the device settings within the Air+ app.
(1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a third-party laboratory.
(2) Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801.
(3) Calculated according to NRCC-54013 test standard, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
(4) Not applicable to heating mode. In heating mode, it uses 2200 W to warm up the air.
(5) The average sound level, based on GB/T4214.1-2017 (IEC 60704-1 - 2020, MOD). The sound level may change due to the conditions in your room and the location of the device.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.