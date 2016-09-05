Philips showcases portfolio of connected sleep and respiratory solutions at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2016

Philips to highlight the Dream Family connected therapy system, announcing its extension with the introduction of BiPAP autoSV and BiPAP AVAPS therapy devices Amsterdam, The Netherlands and London, England – Philips Respironics, a division of Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), will showcase its portfolio of connected sleep and respiratory solutions at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2016 in London (September 3-7). At this year’s event, Philips will feature its Dream Family therapy system with the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options, now available in Europe with BiPAP autoSV and BiPAP AVAPS therapy devices. At a time when an estimated more than 100 million people worldwide1 are suffering from OSA, a serious condition that is treated with positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy, the patient experience has become an important factor in the future of sleep therapy and respiratory care. Building upon 40 years of experience in research and innovation in sleep, and more than 10 years of cloud-based data sharing experience, Philips continues to demonstrate its dedication to improving the patient experience with over 7 million patients supported through its EncoreAnywhere compliance management system. With fully-integrated, connected solutions and coaching tools for patients, Philips is helping physicians and care providers to better manage and improve the lives of patients. “Philips Respironics has a long history of creating innovative technologies that are clinically proven to improve adherence and the overall patient experience,” said Mark D’Angelo, Sleep Business Leader of Philips. “Continuing to build on the connectivity and usability of our solutions is an important way for us to better address the needs of patients by offering consistent support throughout their therapy, helping them live better lives.” At this year’s ERS International Congress, Philips will be showcasing its growing portfolio of connected sleep and respiratory therapy management solutions including: Dream Family : The Dream Family is an integrated therapy solution that includes the DreamStation PAP device, DreamWear mask, and DreamMapper patient engagement application. At ERS, Philips is introducing BiPAP autoSV and BiPAP AVAPS DreamStation devices in Europe for patients suffering from complex sleep apnea, central sleep apnea, mixed apnea and/or periodic breathing, as well as patients with chronic respiratory insufficiencies. The Dream Family’s people-centered design helps patients to experience, comfortable and effective sleep therapy while connecting them to their care teams for optimal therapy management. Since its launch in October 2015, components of Philips’ Dream Family has been recognized for its unique design by a number of institutions, including iF Design, Red Dot, Good Design Australia, and Core77.

EncoreAnywhere: As the world's most widely-used patient compliance management system, EncoreAnywhere provides physicians with insight and the necessary tools to enhance overall patient care. The web-based platform offers physicians and care teams real-time remote access to valuable patient data to foster adherence to therapy and efficient patient management. Driving discussion on core sleep and respiratory trends and challenges Philips executives and partners will participate in the following workshops and symposiums during ERS 2016, providing insight into sleep-disordered breathing and respiratory care: Industry Practical Workshop: Sunday, September 4, 1:15 – 2:30 p.m., ExCel Center, North Hall, Room G "Effective Dyspnea and Cough Management in the COPD Patient" Hosted by Patrick B. Murphy, Oxted, United Kingdom

Monday, September 5, 1:15 – 2:30 p.m., ExCel Center, South Hall, Room M “Innovation and Sleep” Hosted by Dr. David White, MD and Brady Reidner, PhD, Denver, CO

Co-Sponsored Symposium: Tuesday, September 6, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m., Room ICC, Capital Suite 7

"Home Non-Invasive Ventilation for COPD patients: New perspectives from the HOT-HMV Trial" hosted by D. White, H. Woehrle, P. Murphy, N. Hart, and M. Dreher.