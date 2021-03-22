Philips partners with Middle East Healthcare Company (MEAHCO) to launch state-of-the-art sleep disorder management services in Saudi Arabia through Saudi German Health Group

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Saudi German Hospital Group, one of the key healthcare providers in the Middle East & Africa, covering a wide geography, signed a three-year agreement to establish a state of the art Sleep Disorders Management service. The partnership is aimed at providing innovative solutions to patients suffering from acute disorders such as Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).

With the help of this partnership, Philips will be able to offer patients of Saudi German Health easy access to the latest technologies to manage sleep difficulties through an integrated, diagnostic and therapeutic program that covers the patients’ entire treatment cycle. It will also further enable a thorough follow-up procedure to ensure that patients comply to the recommended treatment, health guidelines and experience the expected improvement.

Importance of sleep disorder management in Saudi Arabia

OSA is a highly prevalent as well as an under-diagnosed disease worldwide. With the advent of a global pandemic causing personal and professional strain on the lives of Saudi citizens and residents, studies in KSA suggest that one out of ten adult middle-aged men carry a high risk of OSA[1]. With such a strong need to cater to the sleep disorders in the region, this partnership will help manage the conditions of the patients, improve their quality of life, and reduce the risk of developing serious health issues.

Philips has a proven track record in sleep disorders related to OSA and provides highly advanced treatment technologies ensuring complete care.