Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

News center

Mar 22, 2021

Philips partners with Middle East Healthcare Company (MEAHCO) to launch state-of-the-art sleep disorder management services in Saudi Arabia through Saudi German Health Group

   

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Saudi German Hospital Group, one of the key healthcare providers in the Middle East & Africa, covering a wide geography, signed a three-year agreement to establish a state of the art Sleep Disorders Management service. The partnership is aimed at providing innovative solutions to patients suffering from acute disorders such as Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).

 

With the help of this partnership, Philips will be able to offer patients of Saudi German Health easy access to the latest technologies to manage sleep difficulties through an integrated, diagnostic and therapeutic program that covers the patients’ entire treatment cycle. It will also further enable a thorough follow-up procedure to ensure that patients comply to the recommended treatment, health guidelines and experience the expected improvement.

 

Importance of sleep disorder management in Saudi Arabia

 

OSA is a highly prevalent as well as an under-diagnosed disease worldwide. With the advent of a global pandemic causing personal and professional strain on the lives of Saudi citizens and residents, studies in KSA suggest that one out of ten adult middle-aged men carry a high risk of OSA[1]. With such a strong need to cater to the sleep disorders in the region, this partnership will help manage the conditions of the patients, improve their quality of life, and reduce the risk of developing serious health issues.

 

Philips has a proven track record in sleep disorders related to OSA and provides highly advanced treatment technologies ensuring complete care.
On the occasion of signing this agreement, “The cumulative long-term effects of sleep loss and sleep disorders have been associated with a wide range of deleterious health consequences including an increased risk of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, depression, heart attack, and stroke. Our strategic partnership with Middle East Healthcare Company for sleep disorder management services will bring state of the art Philips solutions to the KSA region and improve the overall quality of the patients leading to better lives.”

Eng. Mohamed Sindi

CEO of Philips Healthcare Saudi Arabia

Sleep Disorders Management is an important professional service that we look forward to making available to our community. Signing this project with Philips is in line with our strategic relationship that we are confident will expand in deferent directions across Saudi German Health Group.”

Dr. Makarem Batterjee

President of Middle East Healthcare Company (MEAHCO)

Philips Sleep Lab

Through this agreement, Philips will provide number of sleep disorder centers within Saudi German Health Hospitals in KSA. Patients spend a night in the Sleep Center to ensure careful observation of their sleep pattern. Philips cutting-edge technology helps to diagnose several sleep disorders, where patients with positive Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) will benefit from Philips Positive Airway Therapy devices that help managing OSA.

 

The partnership aims to build a treatment journey starting from education for the patients on their condition, diagnostics of OSA, providing treatment solutions and following up with the patients to increase treatment compliance. It will also create more awareness about sleep disorders amongst the health care professionals, institutions, medical schools, governmental health care providers and the public of KSA.

 

[1] Prevalence and risk factors of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome in a Saudi Arabian population https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28469718/

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 82,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter

Click here to read moreRead less

About Saudi German Health Group

Saudi German Health Group (SGH Group) is the leading healthcare provider in the Middle East and North Africa with hospitals and clinics in several cities across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Yemen and soon to open in Morocco and Pakistan.
Founded by the Batterjee family. The first hospital opened its doors in Jeddah in 1988, and brought contemporary German healthcare standards to the doorstep of the local community. Since then, the hospital has been a pioneer in providing world-class healthcare services to millions of people across the region

Click here to read moreRead less

Topics

Partnerships Sleep & Respiratory care Press release

Contacts

Rengin Erdinc

Rengin Erdinç

Head of Brand & Communications

Philips Middle East & Turkey

Media assets

SGH
333.0 KB
SGH
291.0 KB

More related news