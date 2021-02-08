SDAIA and Philips partner to drive AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare system

Riyadh, KSA— The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) today announced it has partnered with Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, to further support Saudi Arabia’s goal of becoming a leader in driving Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare. The Memorandum of Understanding between Philips and the SDAIA, which underpins the partnership, is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 blueprint for diversifying the economy and enhancing public service sectors, including healthcare, by employing the most advanced technologies available.

The joint effort will create an AI ecosystem that incorporates education, science and technology, supported by knowledge sharing and worldwide collaborations. Philips combines AI with in-depth knowledge of clinical and operational context to develop integrated solutions that improve the performance and productivity of healthcare systems. The collaboration, which includes a scientific exchange program and investment in local training, aims to empower Saudi Arabia’s data scientists and healthcare professionals with the latest health technologies, enabling them to pass on the benefits of AI in healthcare to the Kingdom’s citizens, making Saudi Arabia one of the world’s most technologically advanced countries.