Philips and VPS Outline Vision for ‘Healthcare of the Future’ in a Post COVID-19 Era

Dubai, UAE — Philips, a global leader in health technology and VPS Healthcare, an integrated healthcare service provider, have partnered to prepare for the post-COVID era of healthcare. A strategic white paper entitled “Above and Beyond: Reshaping Healthcare after COVID-19”, developed jointly by Philips and VPS Healthcare, advocates the Healthcare-as-a-Service (HAAS) model that will ensure asset-light, opex-driven systems allowing patients to receive the care they need when they need it without exhausting resources.

The challenges of quickly mobilizing resources to cope with the surge in COVID-19 patients alongside regular patient traffic, forced healthcare organizations to adopt new care delivery methods which are fast becoming the standard norms. However, in order to facilitate and sustain the changes, healthcare organizations need to implement alternative care models. The whitepaper explores the importance of collaboration between various players in the healthcare sector in order to enable a robust HAAS model.